Turkish, Azerbaijani defense chiefs discuss deadly clashes on border with Armenia

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov on Thursday discussed the latest tension and deadly clashes along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Akar said Türkiye will continue to stand firmly by its Azerbaijani brothers, according to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

Stressing that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are "one nation, two states"-a standard phrase about the countries' close ties-he wished god's grace on the fallen soldiers and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of "large-scale provocations" in recent days, saying saboteurs planted mines and Armenian forces carried out "intensive" firing on Azerbaijani positions.

The actions by Armenian forces led to a confrontation, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, with casualties on both sides, including 50 Azerbaijani soldiers.

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 100 Armenian soldiers were killed.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

In fall 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were under Armenian occupation. The fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.

























