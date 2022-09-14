Turkish police nab 9 suspects over financing terrorist groups

Turkish police on Wednesday arrested nine suspects in Istanbul for transferring money to terrorist groups.

Istanbul anti-terrorism police raided the addresses of the suspects, who were allegedly affiliated with the terrorist organizations Daesh/ISIS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Nine foreign nationals, who are accused of being a member of an armed terrorist organization, were nabbed in simultaneous operations.

Police also seized nearly $60,000 and a large number of digital materials at 12 different addresses.

Two suspects are still at large.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.