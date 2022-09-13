Türkiye says Armenia "should cease provocations" with Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday he had discussed with his Azeri counterpart "Armenian provocations" on the border with Azerbaijan and called on Armenia to focus on peace negotiations.

Clashes have erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early on Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter after talks with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.























