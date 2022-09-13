 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye says Armenia "should cease provocations" with Azerbaijan

Türkiye says Armenia "should cease provocations" with Azerbaijan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov over the phone on Tuesday.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published September 13,2022
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE SAYS ARMENIA SHOULD CEASE PROVOCATIONS WITH AZERBAIJAN
(AA File Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday he had discussed with his Azeri counterpart "Armenian provocations" on the border with Azerbaijan and called on Armenia to focus on peace negotiations.

Clashes have erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early on Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter after talks with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.