Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence forces have "neutralized" a so-called senior member of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, security sources said on Monday.

Vedat Aksaç, code-named Şahan, said to be in charge of a ringleader of the PKK's assassination team, and two other terrorists were neutralized in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in Iraq's Erbil region, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

While Aksaç was about to be sent to metropolitan cities illegally, he was tracked down by the MİT and neutralized in the operation.

Ates was active in the YDG-H, a PKK offshoot, and personally involved in the terror group's activities, the sources added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.