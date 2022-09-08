President Erdoğan in Croatia on last leg of 3-nation Balkan tour

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, center, inspects the guard of honor with his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic during an arrival ceremony in Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday was welcomed with an official ceremony in Croatia's capital Zagreb, the last stop of his three-nation Balkan tour.

Erdoğan and his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic will hold one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings, followed by a joint news conference.

During the talks, all aspects of bilateral relations will be reviewed and steps to enhance cooperation on various areas will be discussed. Developments in the Balkans and international issues will also be on the agenda.

Erdoğan will later open the Islamic Culture Center in the central city of Sisak.

After the wreath laying ceremony at the Homeland Monument in Zagreb, Erdoğan will receive Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Later, he will attend the Türkiye-Croatia Business Forum and official dinner hosted by Milanovic.

Erdoğan on Tuesday started his three-nation Balkan tour with Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by Serbia.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only for political, economic and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.