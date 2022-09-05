 Contact Us
Turkish military helicopter crashes in northern Iraq

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published September 05,2022
A Turkish military helicopter crashed in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said early on Monday.

Seven of the eight personnel on board were rescued, while a search operation is underway for the remaining individual, the ministry said in a statement.

The Sikorsky helicopter was on a supply mission and had to make a hard landing in the Operation Claw-Lock region due to "technical reasons," the statement added.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was initiated after Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.