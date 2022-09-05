Turkish defense minister visits international fair in Poland

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday visited the MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition, which is set to begin in Poland's southern city of Kielce on Tuesday.

Akar visited the stands of Turkish companies at the exhibition, where Türkiye joins as the lead nation.

Polish President Andrzej Duda also visited the stands of Turkish defense companies, including Aselsan, Roketsan, and Baykar. Akar informed the president about the Turkish-made weapons, systems, tools, and equipment.

Poland was the first EU and NATO country to buy Turkish-made drones.

Duda also examined the Bayraktar TB2 drones along with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

The MSPO, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is ranked third among all of Europe's exhibitions, after the Paris and London trade shows.

The fair will continue till Friday.
























