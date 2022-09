Presidents of Türkiye, Republic of Congo meet in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his counterpart from the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou N'Guesso met in Istanbul on Friday.

The leaders met at the Vahdettin Mansion, the Turkish presidency said in a statement, without giving further details about the closed-door meeting.

Political relations between Türkiye and the Republic of Congo were established in 1960 following the latter's independence.