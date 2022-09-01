Top Turkish diplomat to attend Open Balkan Initiative Summit

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is set to leave for Serbia to attend the Open Balkan Initiative Summit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Çavuşoğlu will pay a two-day visit to the Serbian capital Belgrade starting Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

"Minister Çavuşoğlu will address the opening session of the Summit to be held in Belgrade and will have some bilateral meetings on the margins of the summit," it added.

The Open Balkan initiative covers an economic and political zone between Albania, North Macedonia, and Serbia, aimed at boosting trade and student exchange opportunities for some 12 million people, as well as encouraging the three countries' integration into the EU.