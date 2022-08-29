8 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects arrested in northern Türkiye

Turkish security forces on Monday captured at least eight suspected members of the Daesh/ISIS terror group in northern Türkiye.

As part of an investigation launched by prosecutors in the Black Sea province of Samsun, an operation was carried out by security forces to capture the terror suspects, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish counter-terrorism police along with intelligence and special operations units arrested the suspects, included one Syrian and seven Iraqi nationals, in raids carried out in Samsun's İlkadım district.

Police also seized digital materials during the raids at various addresses.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times. It has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.