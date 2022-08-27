Major Turkish tech event to begin next week

Teknofest, Türkiye's premier aerospace and technology festival, will start next week in the city of Samsun, on the Turkish Black Sea.

Starting on Tuesday at Samsun Çarşamba Airport, the six-day event will feature activities such as air shows with warplanes, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and helicopters, as well as seminars, summits, and competitions.

The 2022 festival will feature technology competitions in more than 40 different categories such as semiconductors, UAVs, satellites, rockets, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

Teknofest, organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry, is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

Last year, the event was held at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport, while its first international version was held in Baku, Azerbaijan this May.