YPG/PKK executes 3 terrorists for trying to surrender to Turkish forces

The YPG/PKK executed three terrorists who were looking to escape the terror group and surrender to Turkish forces, security sources said on Friday.

The terrorists killed were Çetin Süer, Sedat Süer and Fuat Balcak, who were part of the YPG/PKK terror network in Syria's northern Derik region, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

To justify the executions, the terror group accused them of being spies, the sources added.

According to Turkish officials, the PKK terror group-battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations-has been losing members and failing to attract new ones.

A total of 74 PKK terrorists have surrendered so far this year.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terror groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.