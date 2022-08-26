Türkiye says business circles should not be concerned by U.S. sanctions warning

The Turkish finance minister on Friday said that business circles should not be concerned by a warning about possible U.S. sanctions on companies cooperating with sanctioned Russian businesses.

"It is meaningless that the letter sent to Turkish business organizations should cause a concern in our business circles," Nureddin Nebati said on Twitter.

Last Week, the U.S. Treasury sent a letter to the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) and the Finance Ministry to warn Turkish businesses that Russians are attempting to bypass Western sanctions via Türkiye.

"We are pleased to see that the US, our ally and trade partner, is inviting its businesses to invest in our economy," Nebati said.

Noting that Türkiye attaches great importance to making joint efforts and strengthening cooperation with its allies against global and regional challenges, Nebati said:

"We are determined to enhance our economic and commercial ties with our neighbors, especially in the field of tourism and various sectors within a framework that is not subject to sanctions."

"All players of the Turkish economy are committed to the principles of free market economy. It is trying to increase share in global trade," he added.