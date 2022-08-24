Türkiye most successful in turning economic crisis into opportunity: President

Türkiye's president on Wednesday hailed the country's ability to navigate the plethora of issues plaguing the world economy.



"Türkiye is the most successful country in terms of turning this global economic crisis into an opportunity," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an event in the capital Ankara.



He said the government is well aware of the impact the crisis has had on the Turkish economy.



Erdoğan acknowledged that the country is facing problems such as inflation and issues related to interest and exchange rates.



However, Türkiye is in a "great" position to overcome these challenges, he asserted.



"We cannot allow our country, which has made a major leap forward on the path of democracy and development, to be led astray once again, and to be driven away from its goals," he said.