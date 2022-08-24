Turkish foreign minister, Syrian opposition officials meet in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday hosted Syrian opposition officials in the capital Ankara for talks.



Çavuşoğlu met with Salem al-Meslet, president of the National Coalition, Badr Jamous, head of the Negotiations Committee, and Abdulrahman Mustafa, prime minister of the provisional government.



"We appreciate and support the opposition's contribution to the political process within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.



On Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu underlined that steps must be taken for lasting peace in Syria, adding that Syria's Assad regime should not see the opposition as terrorists.



"From the very beginning, Türkiye said that the most important process is the political one," he said.