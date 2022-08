Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (L) and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov speak during a joint press conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, March 5, 2022. (AA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke to his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov over the phone on Tuesday.

Discussions between the two focused on bilateral relations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without giving further details.

Earlier on Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu reaffirmed Ankara's stance that permanent peace in the South Caucasus can only be achieved through a comprehensive and permanent peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.