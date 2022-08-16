Türkiye backs political solution to Syria crisis, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Türkiye has always backed a political solution to the Syrian conflict, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"The (Syrian) regime does not believe in a political solution, it believes in a military solution. A permanent solution is a political solution. We've been saying it from the beginning," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a news conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye believes that reconciliation is essential for lasting peace in Syria, Çavuşoğlu said, adding that Ankara strongly supports Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Rinkevics said Türkiye is a "valuable ally" of Latvia.

There is potential to enhance economic cooperation between Ankara and Riga, the minister added.