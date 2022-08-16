Turkish forces 'neutralize' so-called senior PKK/YPG terrorist in NE Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" a so-called senior member of the PKK/YPG terror group in northeastern Syria, security sources said on Tuesday.

Muhsin Yağan, who authorities say planned and implemented numerous terrorist acts against security forces on the border, was neutralized in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in the Qamishli region, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Codenamed Dijvar Silopi, Yağan was the PKK/YPG terror group's so-called administrator in Qamishli.

He joined the PKK in the 1990s and engaged in terrorist activities in the Şırnak countryside, later operating in Iraq and Iran, as well.

Yağan was sent to Qamishli in 2020 by the order of Murat Karayılan, one of the ringleaders of the PKK, becoming the terror group's so-called administrator there.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



















