2 wanted terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Türkiye

Turkish security forces neutralized two wanted PKK terrorists, the country's interior minister said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Çaldıran district of Van province as part of the Operation Eren Abluka-32, according to a statement by his ministry.

Süleyman Soylu said Mount Tendürek was completely cleared of terrorists.

Tuğba Tambahçeci (code-named Evindar), one of the terrorists neutralized in the operation, was in the orange category of Türkiye's wanted list, the statement said.

It added that the terrorist in the "gray" category, who was also neutralized, was Devlet Taşir, code-named Eylem.

The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Turkish forces use the term "neutralize" to indicate the terrorist in question either surrendered or was killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.