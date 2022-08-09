Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence forces have "neutralized" a so-called senior member of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, security sources said on Tuesday.

Azad Yandı, codenamed Soro Amed, was among seven terrorists neutralized in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in Iraq's Gara region, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Yandı was said to be in charge of logistics for the terror group in Gara, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish military neutralized seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, as they attempted to attack and infiltrate Türkiye's southeastern border through the Mardin province, the National Defense Ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

























