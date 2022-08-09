2 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Türkiye

Two PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in southeastern Türkiye, local officials said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted during a counter-terrorism operation carried out by gendarmerie teams in the Batman province.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





























