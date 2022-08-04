Turkish defense chief receives NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Christopher G. Cavoli was received by Türkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in Ankara on Wednesday.

Cavoli was welcomed in Ankara as the official guest of Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler. After an official ceremony, Cavoli and Güler held one-one-one meeting at Turkish General Staff headquarters.

The NATO general was later received by Akar, as the Turkish Ministry of National Defense shared footage from the event.

No further detail was shared regarding the meetings.

SACEUR General Cavoli took up his functions on July 4th, 2022.