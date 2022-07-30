Turkish Cargo ranks 4th among global air freighters in June

The ranking of Turkish Cargo, the air cargo transportation operator of the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, rose to fourth place among top global air freighters in June, the company said on Saturday.

Citing the World Air Cargo Data for June, Turkish Cargo said its market share stood at 4.8%, while the air freighter market shrunk by 6.9%.

"This success achieved by Turkish Cargo demonstrates our commitment to make Türkiye the heart of the air cargo industry in the world," said Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the Turkish Airlines board and executive committee.

Bolat reiterated the freighter's goal of becoming one of the top three air cargo brands in 2025, with a global revenue of $3.5 billion and a logistics ecosystem worth $2 billion.

Turkish Cargo managed to carry one cargo out of five in the world, according to the statement.

Turkish Cargo reaches over 340 destinations-including 100 direct cargo destinations-with a fleet of 383 aircraft, 20 of which are dedicated freighters.