Trabzonspor win Super Cup after hammering Sivasspor 4-0

Last season's Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor on Saturday thrashed Demir Grup Sivasspor 4-0 to win the 2022 Turkish Super Cup , sponsored by telecommunications giant Turkcell.

The winning team's Danish forward Andreas Cornelius gave his team a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute via a left-footed volley after a corner kick.

Trabzonspor led the first half 1-0 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Cornelius scored his second goal in the early minutes of the second half after Sivasspor's goalie Ali Şaşal couldn't hold onto the ball.

In the 64th minute, Danish right-back Jens Stryger Larsen fired a right-footed volley on the edge of the penalty box to make the score 3-0 for Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor's Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas made the result 4-0 for his team as he successfully converted a penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Near the end of the match, Trabzonspor were awarded a penalty kick after Jean Evrard Kouassi was brought down.

But Trabzonspor youngster Emrehan Gedikli missed his chance.

Cornelius was named man of the match for scoring a brace for Trabzonspor.

This was the 10th Turkish Super Cup for Black Sea club Trabzonspor. They last claimed it in 2020.