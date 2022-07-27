Türkiye approves passport-free visits for Bulgarian citizens

Bulgarian tourists are now cleared to enter Türkiye with their national ID cards only, with no need for passports, the country's Official Gazette said Wednesday.

When visiting Türkiye, Bulgarians previously enjoyed a visa exemption for touristic purposes and transit passes with a maximum residence period of 90 days out of a 180-day period.

Türkiye and its neighbor Bulgaria share friendly relations as NATO allies.

Bulgaria's ethnic Turkish population also plays an important role in promoting political and economic ties between the two countries.