Çavuşoğlu discusses conflicts, food insecurity with African regional bloc head

Türkiye's foreign minister met the executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.

Discussions between Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Workneh Gebeyehu centered on "regional conflicts, drought and food insecurity in the Horn of Africa," the top Turkish diplomat said in a tweet.

IGAD is an eight-member regional bloc of Horn of Africa and neighboring countries-Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

The group focuses on regional cooperation and efforts for peace and security.