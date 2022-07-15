Erdoğan vows to keep national spirit that defeated July 15 coup attempt alive

Türkiye will keep alive the spirit that defeated the July 15, 2016 coup attempt , said the president on Friday, marking the sixth anniversary of the attempted putsch.

"We will keep the spirit of July 15 alive, and we will continue to work tirelessly for TÜRKİYE FOREVER," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a message for July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day published in newspapers nationwide.





"On July 15, 2016, hearts pounding for TÜRKİYE FOREVER made history with an epic struggle against an invasion effort by the FETO terrorist organization," Erdoğan noted.

He added: "As a state and a nation, we did not yield to the invaders with the glorious resistance we displayed, without giving up or faltering, and won yet another blessed victory."

"I salute every member of the nation who protected their homeland, flag, and independence with the utmost caution and valor that night," he added.

Türkiye on Friday will commemorate those killed during the July 15, 2016 defeated coup.

Since its designation in October 2016, every year, the country marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day , with events held to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and remembering the bravery of the nation.





FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 p.m. local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016, and was thwarted by 8 a.m. the next day.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.

Saying that in the years since Türkiye took necessary measures to ward off similar threats, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message: "We responded to the powers that unleashed not only FETO, but also other terrorist groups against Türkiye, not by retreating, but by leaping forward."

Erdoğan stressed that the main significance of July 15 for Türkiye is that it symbolizes a landmark glorious resistance of the Turkish people following decades of recurrent coups.

"We ensured July 15 was emblazoned in history by declaring it Democracy and National Unity Day ," he added, using the formal name for the anniversary holiday.

