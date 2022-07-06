Türkiye, Algeria sign cooperation agreements in fields of youth, sports

Türkiye and Algeria signed a series of agreements Tuesday covering cooperation in the fields of youth and sports.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu and his Algerian counterpart Abdel Razzaq Sabbak attended the signing ceremony in the capital Algiers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kasapoğlu said significant advancements have recently been made in relations between Türkiye and Algeria, and this will also be the case in the fields of youth and sports.

"Relations between the two friendly countries have a centuries-old history. The two nations have a common culture and values. We believe that this spirit of unity and brotherhood will continue by getting stronger," he noted.

Sabbak, for his part, said there is a strategic partnership between the two nations in many fields, adding they also aim to carry this into the fields of youth and sports.























