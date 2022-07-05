News Turkey Six dead, 25 wounded in bus crash in western Türkiye

Published July 05,2022

Six people, including a child, were killed and 25 injured in a traffic accident in north-western Türkiye on Tuesday.



An inter-city passenger bus rolled over into a ditch along the road in the city of Kırklareli, footage from the state news agency Anadolu showed.



The bus crashed in the district of Lüleburgaz, some 180 kilometres north-west of Istanbul, and was carrying people to the southern resort town of Bodrum, Kırklareli Governor Birol Ekici said, according to Anadolu.



Emergency teams rushed to rescue those stranded in the bus, while two injured people were lying on stretchers, wearing neck braces. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.



The number of traffic accidents in Türkiye increases seasonally, particularly in the summer months and ahead of national and religious holidays.



Right now, many are on the roads ahead of the Muslim feast of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha, which starts on Saturday, marking a nine-day-long official holiday.



