Turkish security forces defuse bomb planted in truck in northern Syria

Turkish security forces defused a bomb planted in a truck in Syria's northern Jerablus region, bordering Türkiye, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, police received a tip that the truck carrying a bomb was left on June 21 in the border town by PKK/YPG terrorists to be used in terror activities.

A bomb disposal squad reached the site and defused the bomb.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.