Cambodia hails ties with Türkiye

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Phnom Penh

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday that bilateral relations between the Southeast Asian nation and Türkiye have "strengthened and expanded" in recent times.

Hailing outgoing Turkish Ambassador Ayda Ünlü for "actively contributing" to strengthening of relations, Sen said the two countries have "created foundations for the expansion of bilateral economic ties," the country's official AKP news reported.

Ünlü made a farewell call on the Cambodian prime minister.

Calling his official visit to Türkiye in 2018 "historic" and a "success," Sen "thanked the Turkish government for its assistance to Cambodia."

It was the first such high-level visit between the two countries.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made his first official trip to Cambodia in March 2015 -- the first such visit at the level of foreign ministers between the two countries.

Ünlü said she will continue to further deepen the relationship between Cambodia and Türkiye "even though her diplomatic term in the Kingdom comes to an end."

"I will always remain a friend of this beautiful country and her friendly people," Ünlü said.

Sen conferred on Ünlü the "Royal Order of Sahametri" in recognition of her significant contributions "to fostering both nations' bond."

Instituted in 1948, the award is conferred primarily on foreigners who have rendered distinguished services to the King and to the people of Cambodia.

The two countries established formal diplomatic relations in 1959 with Ankara opening its embassy in Phnom Penh in 2013. Cambodia opened its diplomatic mission in Ankara early this year in February.