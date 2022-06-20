Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions to Türkiye

Saudi Arabia on Monday lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on its citizens travelling to Türkiye, Ethiopia, Vietnam and India.



The state news agency SPA, citing a source with the Interior Ministry, said the decision was taken based on a follow-up of the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus pandemic.



Last month, Saudi Arabia banned its citizens from travelling to 16 countries over the COVID-19 outbreak. The list included Lebanon, Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela.



Earlier this month, the oil-rich kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the COVID-19 spread, including a requirement to wear face masks indoors.

















