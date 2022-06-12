Turkish president dismisses rumors of snap election

The Turkish president on Sunday shrugged off unsubstantiated rumors of early elections, reiterating that the polls would be held in mid-2023 as planned.

Speaking to young people in the eastern province of Van, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan brushed aside the groundless rumors.

"There will be no elections this November," said Erdoğan, adding that instead they will be held as planned "in June of next year."

Erdoğan announced on Thursday that next June he will be the presidential candidate for the People's Alliance- the electoral alliance between his Justice and Development (AK) Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP)-seeking his third term as Türkiye's president, and second under the nation's new presidential system of government.