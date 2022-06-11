TÜRKIYES FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-METAVERSE EXPO FAIR TO BE HELD IN ISTANBUL

Türkiye's first blockchain-metaverse expo fair to be held in Istanbul

Türkiye's first Blockchain-Metaverse Expo Fair, "Blockchain Expo World," will be held in Istanbul at the end of the year.

The fair will bring together industry stakeholders of blockchain technology at the Istanbul Expo Center from Dec. 22 - 25, according to a statement by the HGR Fair Organization.

World-renowned names will be hosted as speakers at the fair, which will bring together stakeholders in the fields of Metaverse, cryptocurrency, NFT, Web 3.0, Mining, DAO, DeFi and GameFi.

Cryptocurrency developments have created thousands of new trade areas and dozens of brands.

The event will bring together all national and international brands serving the field.

The fair, which will be organized for the first time in the world with the understanding of "one fair, two different universes," will be held simultaneously in a metaverse for visitors who want to participate in a digital environment.

Visitors from around the world will be able to visit the fair virtually in the metaverse.