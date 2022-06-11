Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq as part of Operation Claw-Lock, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The latest action brought the total number of neutralized PKK terrorists in the ongoing operation to 220, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Heroic Turkish forces are continuing to target PKK hideouts," the statement said, adding that soldiers also captured a large number of arms and ammunition belonging to the terrorist organization.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, which are near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.