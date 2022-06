A magnitude-4.1 earthquake jolted Türkiye's Mediterranean Antalya province early Saturday, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 5.05 p.m. local time off the Alanya district.

It was measured at a depth of 14.2 kilometers (8.8 miles), AFAD added.

There were no immediate reports of injury or major damage, according to the agency.