Turkish forces 'neutralize' 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published June 07,2022
Turkish forces "neutralized" 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.