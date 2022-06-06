Turkish forces 'neutralize' 7 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces "neutralized" at least seven PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were "neutralized" in the Operation Claw-Lock region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions. It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.