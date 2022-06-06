In phone call, Turkish, Ukrainian defense ministers discuss Russia-Ukraine war

In a Monday phone call, Türkiye's national defense minister and his Ukrainian counterpart discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Türkiye's Hulusi Akar and Oleksii Reznikov exchanged views on the safe transportation of Turkish commercial ships waiting at Ukrainian ports and A400M Turkish aircraft stranded in Ukraine, according to a National Defense Ministry statement.

During the conversation, Akar stressed the need for an urgent cease-fire, reducing tensions, and delivering humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, the statement said.

Akar told Reznikov that Türkiye will continue to do its part in promoting peace in Ukraine and send humanitarian aid, it added.

According to the latest UN estimates, at least 4,183 civilians have been killed and 5,014 injured in Ukraine since Russia began the war began on Feb. 24, with the true toll believed to be much higher.

More than 6.98 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to UN figures.