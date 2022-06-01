Turkish Red Crescent begins training in metaverse

Turkish Red Crescent has begun training in the metaverse universe following an agreement between parties in Geneva, according to the humanitarian group.

"Turkish Red Crescent starts training in metaverse universe. An important meeting took place between Dr. Kerem Kınık-the Vice President of IFRC (International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies) and the President of Turkish Red Crescent-and Meta executives in Geneva, Switzerland," the group said in a statement on Monday.

"In accordance with the meeting, an important agreement was signed for all Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to take their place in the world of the future already now," it added.

Regarding the agreement, Kınık said: "We agreed upon developing our ongoing cooperation in the meeting we came together. The more exciting aspect of this cooperation for us is that the projects we have been carrying out together for a while will now be accessible to all Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world."

As part of the primary works, the training will facilitate the use of channels such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and they will ensure the healthy management of advertising campaigns, Kınık said.

"We are starting to work to raise awareness on issues such as first aid and disaster preparedness and to produce solutions that will benefit from the opportunities offered by metaverse in order to make individuals more prepared," he said.

The parties also reached an agreement on an advertising budget to be given by Facebook for all Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in campaigns to raise awareness about disasters.

The partnership aims to bring new opportunities to all Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, starting from Europe and Central Asia, the statement said.