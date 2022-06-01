Turkey will boost ties with 'friendly, brotherly' Pakistan, says foreign minister

As the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, Turkey will continue to enhance its cooperation with "friendly and brotherly" Pakistan, the Turkish foreign minister said.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's remarks came in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday evening.

They also reviewed matters related to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ongoing visit to Turkey, Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Sharif landed in Ankara on Tuesday on a three-day trip, his first visit to Turkey since taking office last month.

He is scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Turkish capital on Wednesday, which will be followed by a joint press conference.