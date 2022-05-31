Turkey to submit official letter to UN, international organizations for new global brand

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday announced his country's official submission of letter to the United Nations and other international organizations to request the usage of 'Türkiye' instead of 'Turkey' in the international arena.

"Together with our Directorate of Communications, we have been successful in preparing a good ground for this. We have made it possible for the UN and other international organizations, countries to see this change to using 'Türkiye'," Çavuşoğlu said at Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk at the agency's headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Citing Turkish Airlines' "Hello Türkiye" campaign, Çavuşoğlu said the campaign was seen by more than 30 million people.

As part of the campaign, the Directorate of Communications shared a promotional video, which was prepared to strengthen the Turkish brand, on its social media accounts.

Foreign tourists from different parts of Turkey are seen waving greetings by saying "Hello Türkiye" in the video.

Çavuşoğlu also said a circular published in the Official Gazette noted that the phrase "Made in Türkiye" would be used instead of "Made in Turkey" in export products.