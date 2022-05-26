Turkey reports more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 1,310 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Thursday.
The Health Ministry said five related deaths and 1,289 recoveries were also recorded, while 139,482 tests were conducted.
To stem the spread of the virus, the country's health authorities have administered more than 147.7 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.
More than 57.8 million people have received their first jabs, while over 53 million are fully vaccinated.
The country lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate last month, except for public transportation and in hospitals.
More than 527.6 million COVID-19 cases and over 6.28 million deaths have been reported in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.