Turkey seeking top candidates for first crewed mission in space

Turkey is taking its first steps into outer space with a crewed mission, and the hunt is on for the best candidates.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has launched the Turkish Space Traveler and Science Mission under the National Space Program, the Industry and Technology Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Turkish scientists will be able to send their research materials and experiments to the International Space Station together with the space traveler, paving the way for pioneering research in a low-gravity environment, said a ministry statement.

Candidates for the mission must be Turkish citizens age 45 or under who have earned a degree in engineering, life sciences/basic sciences, or from education or medicine faculties in life sciences. A strong command of English-the common tongue of astronauts on the station-is also required.

Candidates must be 1.5-1.9 meters (4.9-6.2 feet) tall and weight 43-110 kilograms (94-242 pounds).

The two candidates selected will be employed for a decade by the Turkish Space Agency or the Scientific and Technological Research Institution.

Candidates can apply at uzaya.gov.tr until June 23, and those who pass the first stage will need to supply additional information, documents, and verification when required.