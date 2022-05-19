Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu meets with EU commissioner for home affairs

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met Wednesday with the European Union's Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in New York.

In his meeting with Johansson during his official visit to New York to attend a global forum on migration, Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that they discussed the fight against "irregular migration & visa liberalization."

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu and Zardari evaluated "economic & defense industry cooperation, developments in Afghanistan."