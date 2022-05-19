Turkey observes Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day

Turkey on Thursday is celebrating the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, a milestone day for the beginning of the country's War of Independence.

May 19, 1919 was the day when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk-later founder of the Republic of Turkey-arrived in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul to launch the war that four years later transformed the nation into modern Turkey.

As part of the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will join an event in the capital Ankara, meeting with youth representatives and Turkish athletes.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu will also meet young people coming from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and 81 provinces of Turkey, and will visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk.

Along with Erdoğan and Kasapoğlu, other Turkish officials and political figures will also mark May 19 as they are set to attend various events during the day.

Atatürk dedicated May 19 to the youth of the Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day-a national holiday that sees young people take part in sporting and cultural activities with official ceremonies across the country.