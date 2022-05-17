Turkey reports more than 1,600 coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 1,608 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said seven fatalities and 1,219 recoveries were recorded, while 138,894 tests were conducted.

To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 147.65 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.83 million people have received their first jabs, while nearly 53.05 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate last month, except for public transportation and in hospitals.

More than 524.2 million cases and over 6.28 million deaths have been reported in at least 192 countries and regions, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.