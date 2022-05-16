Daesh/ISIS terrorist plotting bomb attack nabbed in SE Turkey

Turkish security units on Monday arrested a Daesh/ISIS terrorist, who was plotting a suicide bomb attack.

According to a statement by the Interior Ministry, digital material and organizational documents were found in a flash drive that was seized as part of an investigation carried out by the chief prosecutor's office in the southern province of Kilis.

After the tip-off, Turkish counter-terrorism units carried out an operation in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa and arrested Bashar al-Mizhen, codenamed Abi Enes Al Kathani.

Digital materials were also seized during a police raid at the address of the suspect.

The ministry further noted that the terrorist has made contact with so-called senior leaders of the Daesh terror group in Damascus.

He also confessed he was planning to carry out a suicide bomb attack.

Mizhen is the 10th terrorist caught in Turkey this year as security forces thwarted attempts to carry out bombings.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency from security sources who wished to remain anonymous, Mizhen joined Daesh in 2015 and received special arms training from the terror group.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror organization multiple times. It has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.