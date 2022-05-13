Ankara summons French diplomat after attack on Paris Consulate General

Turkey on Friday summoned the French diplomat in Ankara over Thursday's terrorist attack on Turkey's Consulate General in Paris.

The French Embassy undersecretary in Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry building and was conveyed Turkey's discomfort over the attack, according to diplomatic sources.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu urged French authorities to take "concrete legal steps" against the terrorists over the attack.

Unidentified individuals attacked the Consulate General around 02.30 a.m. local time (1230GMT) on Thursday with firework-type explosives, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency from the sources.

The attack caused material damage to a window and the exterior wall of the Consulate General building.

French authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.

Terrorist PKK-affiliated formations reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The administrative department of the Hauts-de-Seine region in the northwest of the French capital condemned the attack on Twitter and conveyed a message of solidarity with the Turkish consul general and consular staff.