Number of airlines operating at Istanbul Airport grows to 84

The addition of a private Libyan company has increased the number of airlines operating at Istanbul Airport to 84.

Berniq Airways started flights between Istanbul and the major Libyan port of Benghazi on May 8.

The company, which is headquartered in Benghazi, will operate reciprocal flights between the Libyan city and the Turkish metropolis twice a week.

The Istanbul Airport hosted 26.5 million passengers last year, making it the second-busiest facility in the world, according to data from the Airports Council International.

























